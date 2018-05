Two sentencing hearings are on the 8th District Court docket in Sulphur Springs Wednesday on unrelated felony cases involving illegal immigrants. Juan Carlos Barbosa-Hernandez was convicted of DWI with a child passenger and Rodolfo Cruz-Segura was found guilty of evading arrest. An ICE agent will be at the trial, but it is not known if the defendants will be taken into federal custody. The case is being prosecuted by ADA Clay Harrison