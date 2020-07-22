" /> UNT Health Study Shows Face Mask Working – EastTexasRadio.com
UNT Health Study Shows Face Mask Working

1 hour ago

 

(AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

New research shows that face masks are having an impact on the spread of COVID-19. The study by the University of North Texas Health Science Center has found that the number of new COVID-19 cases has been stabilizing over the past few days, just as it has in other states that have adopted face-mask requirements. The report recommends against a new “shelter in place” order for Texas…noting that most people are complying with the mask rule in public. The report did note one concern about hospital capacity in Collin County…saying that county has not been enforcing a mask mandate.

