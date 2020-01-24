Upcoming AgriLife Events For Camp, Titus and Franklin Counties

Upcoming AgriLife Events 01.30.2020

Texas A&M AgriLife in Camp County has been busy over the winter holidays prepping and planning programming for 2020 as well as reflecting and documenting on the past programs of 2019. I urge you to reach out to me and ask questions about your agricultural concerns. Don’t stop reading just because you don’t own a farm: agriculture is EVERYWHERE! Do you have questions about why “lady bugs” are invading your home? I can help with that! Want a well-manicured, pristine lawn? We have resources for that. Driving down a backroad and see a funky plant you want identified…. I’ve been there, done that. There is a wide array of what Extension covers; here lately it seems like I’ve received client calls such as, “I wasn’t sure who to call, so I called the county agent.” I don’t always have the answer for these callers, but I can almost assuredly get them to the right contact. If you would rather come by my office, let’s schedule a meeting or check out the upcoming programs below:

Bi-Annual Camp-Franklin Pesticide Program : Monday, February 3, 5:00pm – 8:30pm at the Aubrey Pilgrim Building on Broach street across from the primary and junior high schools. Three CEU’s for current private-use pesticide license holders will be given. Topics include pasture weed ID and control by Clint Perkins, CEA Smith County; feral hog control by Greg Miller, Wildlife Management Biologist, USDA; and “Laws and Regulations” by a representative from the Texas Department of Agriculture. These equate to one CEU hour each of general, IPM, and laws. Thanks to our local Farm Bureau offices, the cost is FREE for current Camp or Franklin Farm Bureau members! Only $10 for non-members. Dinner will also be served. Call the Camp Extension office to register, 903-856-5005. Next 3-hour CEU program will be November 2020.

Camp County Cattlemen’s Association Meeting : Topic is Basic Herd Health, one of our veterinarians from Pittsburg Veterinary Clinic will be our speaker. Tuesday, February 18, 6:30pm also at the Aubrey Pilgrim Building. Dinner is sponsored by Pittsburg Tractor. Camp County Cattlemen’s Association is open to everyone, including non-cattle owners. Annual dues for the association are due at this meeting and are $30 for individual and $45 for couple. Dues cover meeting and association expenses. No registration required. Meetings are held third Tuesdays in February, March, April, October and November.

Landowner’s Educational Field-day Series :

Saturday, February 22, 9:00am – 2:00pm, “Getting the most out of your pastures,” 1 CEU. Location is the Titus County Extension Office, afternoon field portion also at the Titus County Extension Office.

Saturday, March 21, 9:00am – 2:00pm, “Aquatic Vegetation and Fish Health,” 1 CEU. Location is the Aubrey Pilgrim Building back in Camp County, the field portion will be at a producer’s pond in Camp County- exact location will be given at program. Cost is $15 per program. Lunch will be served. Pre-register by calling the Camp Extension office at 903-856-5005. Special thanks to our sponsors: Conroy Tractor, Boatcycle and Mr. Jim Ratzlaff.

If you need accommodations to participate in any of the above programs or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact the Camp County Extension Secretary, at 903-856-5005, by the registration deadline for each program.

