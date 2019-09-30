Upcoming Drama Features At PJC

The Drama Department at Paris Junior College chose the theme of “A Season at Sea” for the four productions offered this fall and spring semesters. The four are “Treasure Island,” “Gilligan’s Island, The Musical,” “The Tempest,” and for the Sixth Annual New Works Festival, “Pyro Playfest: Shipwreck’d.” All productions take place on the Duane Allen Stage in the Ray E. Karrer Theater.

“Gilligan’s Island the Musical” is set for to run Nov. 14-16 at 7:30 pm and Nov. 17 at 2:30 pm. This family-friendly stage musical is a version of the popular and iconic 1960’s TV comedy show “Gilligan’s Island.” Shipwrecked on a remote Pacific island, seven castaways build huts and begin to explore their surroundings. In a spooky cave, they discover strange hieroglyphics which speak of an ancient legend. The weather gets rough, Gilligan foils the best-laid of the castaways’ rescue plans… romance develops… the castaways have an out-of-this-world encounter… It’s fun, wacky and entertaining with 18 original, tuneful and memorable songs.

The Tempest: March 5-7 at 7:30 pm and March 8 at 2:30 pm

The Tempest is thought to be one of the last plays that Shakespeare wrote alone. After the first scene, which takes place on a ship at sea during a tempest, the rest of the story is set on a remote island, where the sorcerer Prospero, a complex and contradictory character, lives with his daughter Miranda, and his two servants — Caliban, a savage monster figure, and Ariel, an airy spirit. The play contains music and songs that evoke the spirit of enchantment on the island. It explores many themes including magic, betrayal, revenge, and family.

Pyro Playfest: Shipwreck’d (6th Annual New Play Festival): April 23-25 at 7:30 pm and April 26 at 2:30 pm

Pyro Playfest is a festival of 10-20 minute one-act plays. This year’s theme is “Shipwreck’d.” The slate of plays is dependent on submissions; the call for plays will go out during the fall semester. Playwrights will be asked to submit short one-act plays with minimal settings and props for 2-8 actors. The chosen plays will be fully-produced during Pyro Playfest.