Upcoming Events From Agrilife Extension Sulphur Springs

By Johanna Hicks

Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador Program

Registration is now open for the Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador program for students going into grades 9-12 during the 2022/2023 school year. The program is designed to develop leadership skills and provide opportunities by working alongside the County Extension Agents to implement health programs in local schools and communities.

Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador program is provided by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. All applications must be completed online on or before May 1, 2022. Applicants do not have to be current members of Texas 4-H but must agree to become a 4-H member if selected to participate in the program.

Rylie Carroll is currently serving as a Hopkins County Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador and has been involved in food drives, summer day camp activities for kids, 4-H project workshops, Texas 4-H Capitol Experience, and much more.

Contact Johanna Hicks at the Hopkins County Extension Office at 903-885-3443 for more information.

Be Well, Live Well

Sign-ups are now taking place for the 2022 Be Well, Live Well Healthy Aging series. Topics for this 4-session series are: Be Independent – Eat Well; Be Able – Read the Label; BE Safe – Eat Safe; Be Creative – Plan Meals; and Be Fit – Move More.

Sessions will take place at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office on Mondays and Thursdays, April 11, 14, 18, and 21, at 10:00 a.m. There is no charge to participate, but interested individuals are asked to call Johanna Hicks at the Hopkins County Extension Office – 903-885-3443.