Upcoming Weald Workers Cleanup Events Around Paris

Weald Workers of Lamar County, Paris, Texas, is a Texas registered and certified nonprofit organization for the purpose of maintaining pollution-free environments through land management, litter control, recycling efforts and improvements, landfill reduction, and education thereof.

We target, not only the Trail de Paris / Northeast Texas Trail, but all outdoor recreation areas in Paris and across Lamar County including city and state parks, nature trails, lake areas, and county roads. This effort is local for the moment, but we envision a broader reach in the future.

Your generous donations will be applied toward supplies, tools, and personal protective equipment that we need to perform our most important duties of creating pollution-free environments in our community. Please help us improve the quality of life and health of our forests.

