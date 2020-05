Sulphur Springs police have released the names of the two boys killed Sunday morning in the fiery crash between an 18-wheeler and an SUV at the 124 mile marker of I-30 in Sulphur Springs. They were 9-year-old Jeremiah Kemp and 7 year old Joshua Kemp, both of Shaw Mississippi. The crash remains under investigation by the Sulphur Springs police department. The DPS is assisting in the investigation.