Update By Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom On Coronavirus COVID-19 Situation

PRESS RELEASE

With the ever-changing state of affairs that we are facing, Hopkins County officials have deliberated in hopes to soothe the ever-growing fears of the citizens of this county.

Beginning March 23, 2020, all Hopkins County offices will be open by appointment only and for county residents

To be very clear, the county is not shutting down or closing the offices. County business will continue as usual and county officials will continue to work diligently to assure that access to each respective office is available.

To reduce the amount of traffic in and out of each office, and to reduce the threat of exposure of the COVID-19 Virus, each office of the county will be open only by appointment.

This is a decision that is not made in haste but is made with careful consideration while remaining proactive to defeat an ever-growing threat.

This decision is made in the best interest of public health and safety. The employees of Hopkins County are working tirelessly to continue to provide the vital and vast services required for the public. A temporary extension has been allowed concerning the late fees and penalties associated with Vehicle Registration, Vehicle Titling, and Vehicle Parking Placards. For more information contact the Hopkins County Tax Assessor-Collector office.

Hopkins County officials ask that if anyone needs to utilize any of the Hopkins County public offices, please contact that office prior to arriving in person. Please call, email or make an appointment with the desired office to clarify any questions that you may have.

You may also visit www.hopkinscountytx.orq to obtain contact information, clarity and most paperwork needed to use in each respective office.

Robert Newsom

Judge, Hopkins County, Texas