UPDATE – Fatal Paris Shooting Incident

The shooting reported in the 1900 block of Fairfax Saturday morning resulted in one person seriously injured and the death of QuaDrea Quinton Dillard, 26 of Paris. It is alleged that Dillard had entered this residence and shot the female homeowner several times and shot at the male homeowner. Dillard and the male homeowner became involved in a fight over Dillard’s weapon. The victim of the initial shooting was able to leave the residence and go next door for help. When the first Paris police officer arrived on scene, the male homeowner was attempting to restrain Dillard in a bedroom. When the officer attempted to take Dillard into custody, there was a struggle in which Dillard gained control of the officers weapon. As a second officer entered the residence, he tried to assist the first officer fighting for control of the weapon. During that struggle, Dillard fired the weapon fatally injuring himself. There was a small child in the home along with another person who fled the home when the shooting started. Investigation is continuing by the Texas Rangers. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.