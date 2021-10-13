cypress basin hospice
UPDATE Mt Pleasant Shooting

Jeremy Jerome Johnson
Titus County Jail

Mt Pleasant police responded to a report of a shooting Saturday evening in the 1000 block of Gibson Avenue and found that a 23-year-old man had been shot in the chest. He was transported to a Tyler hospital where at last report he was in stable condition. Further investigation led to the arrest of 42-year-old Jeremy Jerome Johnson. HE’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and deadly conduct. His bond was set at $115,000 and he remains in the Titus County jail.

