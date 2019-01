Panther fans can show their support of the North Lamar Panther Baseball team by attending a steak dinner at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday (Jan 19). With the cold weather in the forecast for this weekend, the North Lamar Baseball steak dinner fundraiser is being moved indoors to the Heritage Hall. The fundraiser is a chance to back the Panthers and mix and mingle with other supporters and coaches. Tickets may be purchased for $100 each by contacting Jason Stephens at 903.517.3605.