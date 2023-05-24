Update on Lamar County Sexual Assault Investigation

Released by Lamar County SO Chief Deputy Tommy Moore

On Sunday, May 14, 2023, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office took a report regarding the Sexual Assault of a Child.

During the investigation, Detectives learned that communication began between the suspect and a child younger than seventeen years of age through an online app.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, warrants were issued for Online Solicitation of Minor, Sexual Assault of Child and Delivery of Controlled Substance/Marijuana to a Minor, for thirty-four-year-old Stephen King of Paris.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Crimes against Children Detectives contacted the Kansas Highway patrol and with their cooperation, King was taken into custody in Lawrence, Kansas. King remains in Kansas awaiting extradition to Lamar County.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office would like to commend the Kansas Highway Patrol for their assistance and quick apprehension of this fugitive.

The investigation is ongoing.