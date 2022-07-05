Update On Mt Pleasant Plane Crash

A small plane crash Sunday night killed one person and seriously injured three near County Roads 4550 and 4530 at the Mt. Pleasant Airport. The preliminary investigation indicates the aircraft was approaching the runway from the north when it clipped a tree and crashed north of the runway. Killed was 59-year-old Jere Kellough of Omaha. Hospitalized were the pilot, 50-year-old John Anderson of Mt Pleasant, 54-year-old Tracy Kellough of Omaha, and 49-year-old Tanya Anderson of Mt Pleasant. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

From the Department of Public Safety

Date & Time: 7/3/2022 11:48 p.m.

County: Titus

Location: Near County Roads 4550 and 4530, just north of the Mt. Pleasant Airport

Airplane: Single Engine Aircraft (Tail Number N1403X)

Pilot:

Jon Anderson, 50, of Mt. Pleasant.

Transported to: Taken to UT Medical Center in Tyler with incapacitating injuries.

Passenger: (Deceased)

Jere Kellough, 59, of Omaha.

Transported to: Taken to UT Medical Center in Tyler, where he later died.

Passenger

Tracy Kellough, 54, of Omaha

Transported to: Taken to a UT Medical Center in Tyler with incapacitating injuries.

Passenger:

Tanya Anderson, 49, of Mt. Pleasant.

Transported to: Taken to Titus Regional Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant with non-incapacitating injuries.

Description:

Preliminary investigation indicates the aircraft was approaching the runway from the north when it clipped a tree and crashed north of the runway.

Weather Condition: Clear

Investigated By: Trooper William Davis, THP Mt. Pleasant

The National Traffic Safety Board will further investigate this incident.