Update On Travel Regulations

Come next month, unvaccinated foreign visitors won’t be the only people who have trouble getting into the United States. Beginning  November 8th. U.S. citizens or not– you will have to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative Covid test when you leave out of the country for travel. Your negative test results will have to be within one day of departure. Anyone who fails to produce the documentation won’t be allowed back into the country according to the new requirement by the White House. The same is true for vaccinated Americans, although their negative tests only need to be taken within three days of re-entry.

