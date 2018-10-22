Morrell banner
UPDATE – Paris Officer Involved Shooting Victim Identified

4 hours ago

 

Edward Paul Zumski, III, 35

The person killed in the officer-involved shooting in Paris on Saturday night has been identified as 35-year-old  Edward Paul Zumski, III, of Paris. There is a correction to the previously released statement regarding the stabbing victim being transported to a Dallas hospital. She remains hospitalized at PRMC.

The investigation is ongoing into the officer-involved shooting is being conducted by the Texas Rangers. The Paris PD investigation regarding the stabbing is ongoing as well. Officers involved in the shooting will remain on paid administrative leave while the investigation progresses.

