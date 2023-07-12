UPDATE Paris Water Pipeline Leak

On Monday, July 10, 2023, information was shared with the public regarding a pipeline leak in one of the two supply lines at the City of Paris Water Treatment Plant that supplies treated water to the City of Paris and Lamar County.

Crews have successfully located the leak, and a strategic plan has been implemented to stop the flow of water into the area affected by the leak in preparation for a contractor to make the necessary repairs on the 30-inch line. While this repair is happening, the City continues to receive treated water via a 33-inch supply line, which is expected to maintain appropriate levels in our ground and elevated water storage tanks.

The repairs to the 30-inch supply line are expected to take between 24 and 40 hours to complete. City officials and contractors anticipate the Water Treatment Plant to be operating at full capacity by this weekend.

The purpose of this message is to be transparent and appeal, once again, to our citizens to eliminate all non-essential water use until these repairs have been completed.

Non-essential water use is defined as water uses that are neither essential nor required for the protection of public, health, safety, and welfare, including:

1) Irrigation of landscape areas, including, without limitation: yards, parks, athletic fields, and

2) Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicle;

3)Use of water to wash down any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts,

4) Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection;

5) Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street;

6) Use of water to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools or Jacuzzi-type pools;

7) Use of water in a fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes except where necessary to support aquatic life;

8) Use of water from hydrants for construction purposes or any other purposes other than firefighting.

By eliminating all non-essential water use while repairs to the treated water supply lines are made, the treated water in the elevated storage and ground storage tanks is expected to continue to provide water to our homes and businesses.

As was true since Monday, the quality of the water currently in storage tanks and currently being produced by the water treatment plant has not diminished. There is no concern over the quality or the safety level of the water going to our customers. City Officials and staff are focusing on the amount of water in our storage tanks and maintaining a sufficient level to provide continued service to the City and the County.

Voluntary compliance and public cooperation with significantly curtailing water usage during this repair time is greatly appreciated. To those who have been doing your part, we thank you.

Upon completion of these repairs to the water supply lines, public notifications will be made, along with an announcement authorizing citizens to resume normal water usage.