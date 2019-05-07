UPDATE Sulphur Springs Public Service Director Resigns

Sulphur Springs Director of Public Safety Jay Sanders has resigned. He was the head of both the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Sulphur Springs Fire Department. Sanders had been on Administrative Leave because of a criminal investigation by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. The investigation is reportedly finished, and Sanders has permanently surrendered his peace officers license. Details on the investigation have not been released. Captain Jason Ricketson is currently serving as Interim Police Chief. Assistant Fire Chief Tim Vaughn is serving as Interim Chief of the Fire Department.