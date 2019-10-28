UPDATE Two Dead, 14 Hurt At Off -Campus, Non-Sanctioned A&M-Commerce Homecoming Party

Two men are dead, at least a ten additional victims are hospitalized with gunshot wounds and several other people suffered other injuries in the panic caused by the shootings Saturday night at the “The Party Venue” on Hwy 380 near Greenville. Some of the injured were in critical condition. One of the deceased was identified as 23-year-old Kevin Berry of Dallas. About 750 people were at the event advertised as a “Twerk or Treat” Halloween costume party celebrating Texas A&M-Commerce’s homecoming. The party was NOT a school sanctioned event. Some of the casualties were students at the university. Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said investigators are getting little or no cooperation from scores of witnesses interviewed in the wake of the incident. Authorities are searching for a male suspect.

