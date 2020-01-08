Update: Two Seriously Injured in Chicota Explosion

Two people were seriously Monday night in a trailer home explosion on CR35460 in the Chicota Community of Lamar County. Virtually volunteer fire department responded and the Paris fire department provided mutual aid. A woman was extracted by first responders from rubble caused by the blast, and she and a male resident of the home were flown to a trauma center with significant injuries. They were listed in stable condition. A Lamar County Sheriff’s detective and the State Fire Marshal are investigating, but the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.