UPDATE – Victim in Greenville Shooting Incident Dies

Greeenville PD Press Release

On February 18, 2019, at 2:25 a.m., the Greenville Police Department received a report of shots being fired in the 2900 block of Walnut Street. Upon arrival officers located Demontre Diquincy Washington lying in the roadway. Washington, who had an apparent gunshot wound, was transported to Hunt Regional Medical Center. Washington was not found in a residence as previously reported. Washington died as a result of his injuries.

While investigating the crime scene, officers were provided information that the suspect had gone into a residence at 2928 Walnut Street. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, who refused to exit the house. The Greenville Police Department Tactical Team and negotiators responded to the scene.

After several hours, the suspect exited the house and was taken into custody. The suspect was charged with murder, which is a felony of the first degree. The suspect’s name will be released upon arraignment.

We would like to thank the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, and the McKinney Police Department for their assistance in bringing this incident to a safe resolution.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is still on-going. If you have any information regarding this incident you are encouraged to contact the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.