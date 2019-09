State Troopers have identified the two people killed in a Lamar County crash on US 271North and FM 2648 Monday night as 68- year-old Deborah Nell Oldham of Powderly and her husband, 71-year-old Carl Albert Oldham. Forty-year-old Amanda West of Powderly was arrested in connection with the crash and was charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. She’s been released from the Lamar County Jail after posting bond.