Update: When To Expect Those Treasury Checks

People who included direct deposit information with their 2018 or 2019 tax returns should receive any payment they are due during the week of April 13th. That’s about 60 million of us. But the IRS won’t start issuing paper checks until May 4th, according to CNN. Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin announced yesterday that the IRS will soon have a website that allows taxpayers to enter their direct deposit information if they have not already done so. The coronavirus relief bill that President Trump signed into law last week created a program for one-time, direct payments of up to $1,200 per adult and $500 per child.