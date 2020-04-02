Updated Hopkins County Estimated Number of COVID-19 Screenings 04.02.20

From information gathered from majority of the healthcare partners in Hopkins County for the past 18 days the information is as follows:

Estimated number of screenings of COVID 19 sent off for definitive testing to either a Private Lab or Texas Department of State Health Services (TX-DSHS) are:

76 potential cases that met testing requirements. (Testing requirements in place from TX-DSHS & CDC)

Number of cases pending results from Private Labs or TX-DSHS = 32

Confirmed Negative screened cases = 41

Confirmed Positive screened cases = 3 in Hopkins County per local healthcare providers or TX-DSHS.

Results from screenings are taking an average 10 business days to get a result from the Private Labs or TX-DSHS Labs.

If you have any questions about screening or guidance, please contact your local physician or 903-606-DOCS (3627). If you do not have a local physician, you may go to the Christus Urgent Care Center located at 1339 S. Broadway in Sulphur Springs. If you feel short of breath or have trouble breathing please call 911.

Please continue to practice social distancing and proper hand washing to help slow the spread and process of this virus. Hopkins County Hospital District recommends to please stay informed by following the CDC and DSHS websites and your local emergency management guidance.

https://www.cdc.gov/ https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/