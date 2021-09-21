Updated Public Statement from Paris ISD Board of Trustees

The dress code adopted by the Paris ISD Board of Trustees requiring masks was proving to be effective. The data shows a significant decrease in positive COVID cases compared to other area schools with dress codes that did not require masks.

On September 21, 2021, a hearing was held regarding a temporary restraining order against the adopted dress code. The judge ruled to uphold the order. This means that masks will be strongly encouraged, but temporarily not required for Paris ISD students, staff, and visitors. We are awaiting further court decisions to help us protect our Paris ISD community.

Our district will continue to provide safety measures to keep teachers and students safe.

Thank you for choosing Paris ISD.