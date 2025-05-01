McKay Law Header
UPS Cuts Down

UPS is looking to slash about 20,000 jobs and close more than 70 facilities as it drastically reduces the number of Amazon shipments it handles. The package delivery company said Tuesday that it anticipates making the job cuts this year and closing 73 leased and owned buildings by the end of June. UPS said it is still reviewing its network and may identify more buildings that will shut down.

UPS está buscando recortar alrededor de 20,000 empleos y cerrar más de 70 instalaciones, ya que reduce drásticamente la cantidad de envíos de Amazon que maneja. La compañía de entrega de paquetes dijo el martes que anticipa hacer los recortes de empleos este año y cerrar 73 edificios arrendados y propios para fines de junio. UPS dijo que todavía está revisando su red y podría identificar más edificios que cerrarán.

