Upshur County Capital Murder Suspect Captured In California

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb provided details Thursday on the arrest of 41-year-old double-murder suspect Alvin Patrick McKnight, Jr. Investigators received information that led them to pinpoint a bus traveling from Abilene to San Bernardino, Calif. The bus was allowed to continue while law enforcement tracked it out of concern for the safety of the other bus passengers. McKnight was arrested by San Bernardino Police Wednesday night after getting off the bus. Investigators could track McKnight in real-time while he was on the bus because they discovered his new phone number. He’s awaiting extradition back to Texas to face Capital Murder charges. They are accusing McKnight of killing 35-year-old Mandy Ray and her sister, 37-year-old Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters of Gilmer.