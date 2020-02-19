Upshur Co. Free Health Fair

We host a Free Health Fair for all ages every other year, and it’s next Saturday (Feb 29) on Leap Year! We have car seat safety check-ups by TXDOT and a car rollover demonstration. There is also asthma and breast cancer screening, blood donation busses, first responders meet the public and let the youth see their vehicles, and over 35 vendors indoors who focus on prenatal to hospice topics.

Julie York, M.S.

CEA-Family & Community Health

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Upshur Co.

301 E. Butler St.

Gilmer, TX 75644

903-843-4019