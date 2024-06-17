Upshur County Arrests A Melissa Scam Man

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office arrested Devang Patel, 38, of Melissa, who they say scammed an 85-year-old out of tens of thousands of dollars. Patel claimed to be with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The suspect advised the Upshur County man to pay them cash to avoid arrest for outstanding warrants. The man said he had given them more than $70,000 over several days but became suspicious when they contacted him again, demanding more money. Upshur County booked Patel, and he remains in jail.