The suspect wanted on an Upshur County Capital Murder warrant for killing his ex-girlfriend and her sister has been placed on the DPS 10 Most Wanted List. Forty one-year-old Alvin “Pookie” McKnight is considered armed and extremely dangerous and is affiliated with the 52 Hoover Crips gang. Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said he believes that McKnight’s friends and family know where he is. One sister has already been arrested.