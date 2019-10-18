Upshur County Convicted Sex Offender Indicted on Child Sexual Exploitation Violations

TYLER, Texas – A 39-year-old Ore City, Texas man has been indicted for child exploitation charges in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Jeremy OKieth Kyle, also known as Corey Webster, also known as Rick, also known as Derrick Willis, also known as Eric Sanders, also known as Brad Smith, also known as Jason, also known as J, was named in a superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Oct. 16, 2019 charging him with coercion and enticement; sexual exploitation of children; travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct; and penalties for registered sex offenders.

According to the indictment, on various dates between 2013 and 2018, Kyle, a convicted sex offender, is alleged to have committed numerous offenses against 18 different minor female victims.

If convicted of all counts, Kyle will receive life in federal prison.

Anyone who had contact, in person or on social media, with an individual who identified himself as Jeremy OKieth Kyle, Corey Webster, Rick, Derrick Willis, Eric Sanders, Brad Smith, Jason, or J, is urged to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 1-800-804-3547. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will take the necessary steps to protect the individuals’ identities and confidential information.

The investigation leading to the charges was conducted by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Texas Department of Public Safety – Criminal Investigations Division, the Tyler Police Department, the Longview Police Department, the Ore City Police Department, the Hughes Springs Police Department, the Daingerfield Police Department, and the Red Oak Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld is prosecuting the case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.<http://www.projectsafechildhood.gov.>

It is important to note that an indictment should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.