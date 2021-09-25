Upshur County Fatal Crash

Shortly before 8 Friday morning, DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash on US-80, approximately 4.3 miles east Big Sandy in Upshur County. The investigators preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2003 Toyota Sequoia was traveling east on US-80 when the vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder of the road. The driver overcorrected coming back onto the roadway went into a side skid and rolled in the roadway. The vehicle then went off the north side of the roadway and started flipping end over end. The driver, Dondi Young, 48, of Gilmer of was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced at the scene by Judge Manes. She was transported to Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.

The crash remains under investigation.