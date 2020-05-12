Two Dead In Upshur County Crash

At 4:29 Monday afternoon, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-154, four mile east of the city of Gilmer in Upshur County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2010 Toyota RG4, James Allen Sinclair, 67, of Gilmer and his passenger, Barbara Jenkins Sinclair, 90, of Gilmer were traveling north on FM-1650 and stopped at the intersection of SH 154 E. At the same time, the driver of a 2005 International truck tractor with a towed trailer, Ricky Carrol Nash, 55, of Hallsville and his passenger Nerlyn Nash, 36, of Hallsville were traveling east on SH-154. Sinclair failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and pulled into the path of the truck which struck the Toyota on its driver’s side.

Judge Betterton pronounced James Allen Sinclair at the scene; he was transported to McWhorter Funeral Home in Gilmer. His passenger was transported to Christus Good Shepard – Longview where she later died.

Ricky Nash was treated and released while his passenger does not show to have been injured.

The crash remains under investigation.