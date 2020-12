A post on the Texas Game Wardens Facebook page said that Upshur County game wardens received an anonymous tip that a large number of crappies had been cleaned and dumped at Lake O’ the Pines. The investigation led the wardens to two fishermen who were found to have two coolers containing 173 Crappie over the state legal possession limit. The daily bag limit for Crappie is 25. Multiple charges and civil restitution is pending.