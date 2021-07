A man accused of beating his 18 month old daughter while changing her diaper has been sentenced in Upshur County District Court. Thirty-four-year-old Matthew Patrick Reid, was given 8 years in prison and an $8,000 fine. Reid claimed he had spanked the girl because she wouldn’t cooperate while she was being changed. Reid had previously been charged in 2012 in another county for breaking another of his children’s femur, a 3-day-old, while also in the process of changing a diaper.