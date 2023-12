An Upshur County arrest affidavit has revealed the identity of a woman killed after being struck by a vehicle at her child’s bus stop in Big Sandy. Forty-four-year-old Maryam Marsh was crossing the road on State Highway 155 to walk her child to a stopped school bus. The affidavit states 47-year-old Jimmy Lee Hewitt disregarded the bus’s flashing stop signs and struck Marsh. He was arrested at the scene and charged with manslaughter.