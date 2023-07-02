Upshur Extends Emergency Disaster

Road Adminisrator Andy Jordan

Upshur County is extending its emergency disaster cleanup efforts. The Commissioner’s Court heard its Road Administrator Andy Jordan say some roads got little to no damage, while others look like an absolute warzone. Jordan said that despite all county roads being passable, only 20-25% of construction is complete.

Jordan says, “In another two weeks, we can solve the safety aspect completely. From there, we will go into an aesthetic aspect where ok, and there’s brush there, we’ll get when it gets through there.”

County officials say approximately 160 residents are in iSTAT status, meaning being designated by the state as having significant damage to their homes.

The Commissioner’s Court on Friday also approved expanding the county’s electronic dispatch system. Officials say Big Sandy, Ore City, and East Mountain will benefit from a more modern emergency response system.