From Upshur Rural Electric Co-op

We have received several calls from someone representing themselves as Upshur Rural and asking customers to pay their bill within 45 min to 1 hr to avoid disconnection. They give this number 1-800-816-6130 and a reference # to make a payment. If you call them back they answer as URECC. PLEASE BE AWARE THAT WE DO NOT SOLICIT PAYMENT OVER THE PHONE. This is a scam.