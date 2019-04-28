Urban Forests Contributes To Texas’ Economy

Urban forests contribute significant capital to the Texas economy.

Many of us appreciate urban trees for the aesthetic appeal they bring to our communities, neighborhoods, and properties. Urban forests make up a vital part of Texas’ natural resources, providing aesthetic, recreational, health and environmental benefits.

Urban forests also provide significant economic benefits which haven’t been well-studied, such as job creation for arborists, nursery operators, and urban foresters. Texas A&M Forest Service released the summary report “Economic Impact of Urban Forests in Texas” after analyzing data on sales of ornamental trees by nurseries, contractual sales by the business of arboricultural services, annual expenses of households in doing tree-care activities, volunteers in Texas that contribute to urban forestry-related activities, counties’ expenses on tree-care activities,

cities’ expenses on tree-care activities and major campus’ expenses on tree-care activities.

Tree care activities include pruning, planting, watering, mulching, pest care, fertilization, removal, disposal of materials, invasive species control, fuels mitigation, right-of-way management (including utilities) and stormwater management planting.

Through the study, Texas A&M Forest Service found that urban forests directly contributed $2.5 billion in industry output and employed over 43,430 people with a payroll of $1.3-billion in Texas. The state received about $1.6 billion directly from urban forests through salary, other employee compensation, and property taxes.

Including direct, indirect and induced impacts, urban forests had a total economic impact of $4.8 billion in industry output and supported more than 57,532 jobs with a payroll of $2.0 billion.

Every job created in the sector resulted in another 0.32 in the state. Every dollar generated contributed an additional 92 cents to the rest of the state economy.

To read the report, visit https://bit.ly/2XDMvrT.

Texas A&M Forest Service conserves and protects the resources and lands of the Lone Star State. The state agency helps property owners maintain the land and natural resources to ensure forestlands remain productive and healthy not only for the environment but for generations of Texans to come.

