Urban Rips Tabloids In Today’s Nashville Roundup

The Daily Mail claims Keith Urban was recently doing an interview with KISS FM Australia when he ripped the tabloids for reporting fake news about him and Nicole Kidman. He said; ‘Yeah it does give me the s**ts. When you have kids it changes, you know because that’s really hurtful to kids because they don’t quite understand. They go ”Well, why are they saying that?” and we have to say “because it sells magazines, that’s the only reason they’re doing it. ‘That part of it is a bit rough, but I find it more absurd that you’ll see a pic of Nic and me in Telluride where I just was with her, and then you’ll have something tiny next to it that’s false and you just think, “What a bunch of w**kers. I always laugh when they say some “inside source,” because anybody who’s the closest to us knows how bu***t all these reports are.”

Variety magazine claims Shawn Mendes and Zac Brown Band are doing a CMT Crossroads special together on October 24th. The special will be taped in Nashville.

Zac Brown says; “Shawn is an incredibly talented artist and it’s been exciting to watch his career rise over the past few years. We’ve had fun collaborating together; this Crossroads will be very special with huge vocals and musicality. It will be unexpected and something that both sets of fans will enjoy.”

Pop Culture Country claims Jason Aldean’s 3rd annual Concert For The Kids raised $621,390 for the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital in Macon, Georgia.



Aldean tells the website; “Thanks to Lauren Alaina for helping set the tone and with the community’s support over the last few years we’ve been able to help build an entirely new facility for these kids who really need it the most. There are a lot of reasons I love doing what I do, but being able to give back to these kids and their families are definitely really important to me.”

Garth Brooks tells US Weekly that Trisha Yearwood still writes him love notes.“She, in these days of texting. She’ll write me handwritten notes. I keep them all and when they bury me I betcha there will be five billion notes in there, and they’ll all have her signature on them.”

Carrie Underwood tells Hello magazine that her son is fearless and dirty. ”He adores music. He loves the songs from his favorite cartoons so when Mike and I are in the car with him, we have to listen to them on a loop. ‘Isaiah climbs over everything, runs everywhere and is fearless. And if there’s a pool, he jumps into it. He loves animals, painting, getting dirty and making a mess. He’s a dirty, awesome little boy – and good at fake crying.”

Blake Shelton tells Access Hollywood that he was shocked when Keith Urban agreed to be his advisor on The Voice. “It was a no-brainer to reach out and try to get Keith Urban to be my advisor. The shocker was that he agreed to do it. Honest, charming, cunning. Thunder down under.”

Keith added; “You cornered me at the award show so it was kind of hard to say no. It’s that Okie charm… it’s like a trance.”