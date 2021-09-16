US 271 Getting Face Lift

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a project to resurface the pavement on US 271 in Red River County begins Oct. 4.

The contractor, Richard Drake Construction Company LP, was granted 96 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $4.5 million. The target completion date for this work is Spring 2022, officials said.

The project will extend US 271 from SH 37 in Bogata to the Franklin-Titus County line, approximately 8.3 miles. Officials said that the contractor plans to start work in Bogata and work south to the county line after placing project barricades on Sept. 29.

Contractor crews will install a new pavement surface on this roadway. This work will require temporary daytime lane closures while the project is underway, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area should pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.