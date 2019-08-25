US 82 Expansion In Red River County Begins September 3

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that work to expand and improve US 82 in Red River County is slated to begin Sept. 3.

Contractor RK Hall LLC was granted 367 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $14.2 million. This work should take about two years to complete, officials said.

The project will stretch along US 82 from FM 1159 just east of Clarksville eastward to the Red River-Bowie County line, a distance of approximately 17.8 miles.

The contractor will widen the existing pavement between the Kickapoo Creek bridge and FM 1699 to install passing lanes, extend existing cross drainage structures, improve bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence, install safety end treatments on culverts, and overlay a new pavement surface on the roadway.

Traffic will shift to one side of the existing roadway while work is being performed on the other side, officials said. The work will also require the contractor to deploy temporary lane closures at times, but access to adjacent properties will be maintained during construction.

Motorists who travel regularly along this portion of US 82 should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.