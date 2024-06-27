US Air Travel Sets Record For Number of Travelers

From TSN – The United States Transportation Security Administration reports that last Sunday was the busiest day in the history of American air travel. Nearly three million travelers were screened by TSA agents before boarding domestic and international flights at airports across the U.S. Experts there is a good chance the record will be broken between today and July 8 – the extended Independence Day holiday period. Analysts at the American Automobile Association have issued similar projections based on the relative stability of airfare and fuel prices.