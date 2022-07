This week, the House Judiciary Committee will take up legislation to ban so-called assault rifles. Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez says they caused massive damage, pointing to the one used in his district during the Uvalde school shooting. The entire security cam video shows officers running away from the carnage caused by the gunman, who murdered 19 students and two teachers. The assault weapon ban before congress has more than 200 Democratic co-sponsors. No Republicans have signed on.