US House Passes Weapons Bill

The House of Representatives passed a gun-control bill Wednesday called the “Protecting Our Kids Act.” North Texas Congressman Colin Allred says it contains several items he’s been considering since he got a letter from a six-year-old boy in Rowlett following the mass shooting in El Paso in 2019. The bill would raise the minimum age to buy a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21 and would strengthen penalties for gun trafficking. However, it will probably not pass in the Senate.
