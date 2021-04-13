" /> US Recommends ‘Pause’ for J&J vaccine Over Blood Clot Reports – EastTexasRadio.com
US Recommends ‘Pause’ for J&J vaccine Over Blood Clot Reports

52 mins ago

 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have recommended a pause in the administration of Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccines because of clots in  seven women several days after they received the vaccination.  One woman died.  Nearly 7 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given.  Federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot.  States and other providers are expected to follow.  The pause in the administration of the J&J shot is a recommendation, NOT a mandate. No such problems have been found with the Phizer or Moderna vaccines.

