US Recommends ‘Pause’ for J&J vaccine Over Blood Clot Reports

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have recommended a pause in the administration of Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccines because of clots in seven women several days after they received the vaccination. One woman died. Nearly 7 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given. Federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot. States and other providers are expected to follow. The pause in the administration of the J&J shot is a recommendation, NOT a mandate. No such problems have been found with the Phizer or Moderna vaccines.