U.S. Supreme Court Considering Social Media Censorship

The Texas Tribune reports that for nearly four hours on Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments about how far states can limit the content social media companies allow on their platforms. The lawsuits brought by two tech trade groups challenge whether Texas and Florida can legally prohibit large social media companies from banning specific political posts or users. Both states passed laws in 2021 to stop what Republican state leaders considered “censorship” of conservative viewpoints.

