U.S. Women’s Soccer Blowout Plus Rangers Take Game Two In Today’s Sports Update

The USA Women’s soccer team rolled Thailand in their first defense of their World Cup Crown with a resounding 13-0 blowout win, the largest in World Cup history. Alex Morgan scored a record-tying five goals as the U.S. opened its Women’s World Cup campaign in Group F on Tuesday. The group-leading U.S., who had a 39-2 shot advantage to improve to 6-0-2 all-time in World Cup openers, next faces Chile before playing Sweden in its last match before the knockout rounds begin.

The RoughRiders fell in Tuesday’s series opener 4-0 in Frisco. Juremi Profar had three hits for the Riders, notching his team-best eighth game with at least three hits. Three Riders relievers combined to pitch a scoreless final three innings, allowing one hit. Matt Bush worked another scoreless outing in his second appearance with the Riders.

Tonight, it’s all on the line for the Stanley Cup, as the St. Louis Blues try to take Game 7 from the Bruins, at Boston. Faceoff is at 7:00 pm on NBC.

And the Rangers took care of Boston last night on the road 9-5. Both managers and a Red Sox outfielder were ejected. Game three of that series has been moved to this afternoon to not interfere with the Stanley Cup Final. Pregame on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM is at 2:30 with the first pitch at 2:05 pm CST.

Former Red Sox star David Ortiz took his first steps Tuesday following a second surgery after he was shot Sunday while visiting his native Dominican Republic. The 43-year-old arrived in Boston on Monday night for the surgery and is in stable condition. The second surgery lasted until about 1:00 am ET on Tuesday. Ortiz remains in intensive care and will be closely monitored for the next 24 to 48 hours.

A California jury that convicted former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman was unable to break a deadlock on eight other counts Tuesday and a judge declared a mistrial on those charges. The judge earlier denied a defense motion to dismiss the undecided charges involving the alleged rapes of a 54-year-old hitchhiker and an unconscious teen. Prosecutors did not immediately say whether they would retry those charges. Winslow currently faces up to nine years in prison. Conviction on all charges could bring a life sentence.

New Orleans’ four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan and the Saints reached agreement on a big three-year contract extension that will contractually tie the two sides together for the next five seasons, through the 2023 season. Jordan, who turns 30 on July 10, wanted financial security now, and the Saints wanted to keep one of their top players and leaders happy, with the team trying to ensure that he finishes his career in New Orleans.

The Oakland Raiders have been selected to appear on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this summer, the team announced Tuesday. The other candidates for the show that chronicles a team during training camp were the 49ers, the Giants, the Lions, and the Redskins. The Raiders are the second AFC West team to be featured on the HBO series after the Kansas City Chiefs in 2007. Redskins coach Jay Gruden lobbied for the show to chronicle his older brother’s team.

Aldon Smith was arrested Monday night in Kansas on suspicion of driving under the influence, the latest offense for the talented but troubled former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders defensive end. Smith, 29, was arrested after police in Mission, Kansas, stopped his vehicle for a traffic violation. In November he pleaded no contest to violating a court order and false imprisonment and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of probation to settle a domestic violence case involving his then-fiancée from earlier last year.