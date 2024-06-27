Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
USDA Announces Availability of Low-Interest Physical Loss Loans for Producers Affected by Excessive Rain, Flash Flooding, Hail, and High Winds

 

Physical loss loans through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

Impacted Area: Texas

Triggering Disaster 2: Hail and High Wind that occurred on May 9, 2024.

Application Deadline: February 10, 2025

Primary Counties Eligible: Lamar

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible: Delta, Fannin, and Red River

Oklahoma: Bryan and Choctaw

 

