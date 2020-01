The US Department of Agriculture has given preliminary approval to Texas regulations that will govern the growth of industrial hemp. Farmers will need both permits and licenses in order to grow industrial hemp, both costing $100, which is also necessary for hemp processors, handlers, and shippers.

