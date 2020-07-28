" /> USDA Hosting Community Prosperity Summit – EastTexasRadio.com
USDA Hosting Community Prosperity Summit

3 hours ago

 

Register now for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Prosperity Virtual Summit – an event designed to foster hope and opportunity, asset building, and wealth creation in communities.

Date: July 30, 2020

Time: 8:30 am-12:30 pm

Location: Virtual

Registration Required: Yes http://srdc.msstate.edu/community-prosperity/texas

Fee Description: Free

The Summit will convene state, federal and tribal partners, land-grant universities, Hispanic serving institutions, tribal colleges, historically black colleges and universities, national development organizations, non-profit organizations, faith leaders, veterans, and other strategic partners to:

  • Assist communities in the development of local prosperity councils, create wealth and build assets
  • Illustrate successful practices for developing key partnerships
  • Connect attendees to USDA and other relevant federal programs
  • Model success for communities and future generations of communities​

​Hosted by USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE) and Prairie View A&M University, College of Agriculture and Human Sciences.

For more information, contact

Horace Hodge (Horace.Hodge@usda.gov)

Erika Archie (Erika.Archie@usda.gov)

Ruby De la Garza (Ruby.Delagarza@usda.gov)

Registration : http://srdc.msstate.edu/community-prosperity/texas

